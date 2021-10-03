Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Woman Killed, Eight Injured In Long Island Crash Involving Impaired Driver, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Tobacco, E-Liquid Nicotine To Underaged People

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
BP Gas, located at 156 Main St., Babylon.
BP Gas, located at 156 Main St., Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three Long Island store clerks have been charged with selling tobacco and one for selling e-liquid nicotine to persons under age 21, police announced.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County PD First Precinct officers conducted an investigation into the sale of e-liquid nicotine and cigarettes to underage individuals during which three businesses were checked for compliance with the law between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

The following workers were charged.

  • Dharmedra Gadhavi, age 36, of Amityville, an employee of the Babylon Dairy Barn, located at 358 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, for sale of liquid nicotine to a person under age 21.
  • Bezat Kilic, age 47, of Massapequa, an employee of BP Gas, located at 156 Main St., Babylon, for sale of tobacco products to a person under age 21.
  • Mohamed Anaam, age 30, of Mount Vernon, an employee of 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, for sale of tobacco products to a person under age 21.

All three are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.