Long Island Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Tobacco, E-Liquid Nicotine To Underaged People

Three Long Island store clerks have been charged with selling tobacco and one for selling e-liquid nicotine to persons under age 21, police announced.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County PD First Precinct officers conducted an investigation into the sale of e-liquid nicotine and cigarettes to underage individuals during which three businesses were checked for compliance with the law between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

The following workers were charged.

Dharmedra Gadhavi, age 36, of Amityville, an employee of the Babylon Dairy Barn, located at 358 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, for sale of liquid nicotine to a person under age 21.

Bezat Kilic, age 47, of Massapequa, an employee of BP Gas, located at 156 Main St., Babylon, for sale of tobacco products to a person under age 21.

Mohamed Anaam, age 30, of Mount Vernon, an employee of 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, for sale of tobacco products to a person under age 21.

All three are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.