Long Island Man Stopped For Traffic Violation Had 99 Driver's License Suspensions, Police Say

A Long Island man was busted for allegedly driving with 99 license suspensions.

Gilbert Canteres, age 55, was arrested by Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, June 15, following a traffic stop when he failed to signal a turn in Amityville.

During the stop, officers determined that Cantres, of Brentwood, had 99 suspensions on his driver's license, said the Suffolk County Police.

Canteres was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

