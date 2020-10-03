Long Island Man Seriously Injured In Chain-Reaction, Five-Vehicle Crash

A Long Island man was seriously injured in an early-morning chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Smithtown.

Michelange Romelien, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata westbound in front of 188 East Main St. when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, swerved into the eastbound lanes and struck another vehicle, setting off the crash with four other vehicles, Suffolk County Police said.

Romelien, 46, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Two other people were transported to the Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

All five vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

