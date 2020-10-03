Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Seriously Injured In Chain-Reaction, Five-Vehicle Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the area where the crash occurred, in from of 188 East Main St. in Smithtown.
A look at the area where the crash occurred, in from of 188 East Main St. in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was seriously injured in an early-morning chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Smithtown.

Michelange Romelien, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata westbound in front of 188 East Main St. when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, swerved into the eastbound lanes and struck another vehicle, setting off the crash with four other vehicles, Suffolk County Police said.

Romelien, 46, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

Two other people were transported to the Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

All five vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.