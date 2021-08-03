Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: NYC Will Become First US City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Dining, Gyms
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed With Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.
A Long Island man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Long Island man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Justin Soodhoo, age 20, of Coram, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said officers initiated a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 after seeing a 2019 Nissan Altima driving erratically on Grant Smith Road in Coram.

SCPD said officers saw a handgun in a fanny pack in the vehicle when they approached.

Soodhoo is set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, Aug. 3. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.