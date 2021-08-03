Long Island Man Nabbed With Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Justin Soodhoo, age 20, of Coram, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said officers initiated a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 after seeing a 2019 Nissan Altima driving erratically on Grant Smith Road in Coram.

SCPD said officers saw a handgun in a fanny pack in the vehicle when they approached.

Soodhoo is set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

