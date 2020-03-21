Long Island Man Killed After Being Struck By Box Truck

A 41-year-old Long Island man was killed after being struck by a box truck overnight.

It happened on Friday, March 20 at about 8 p.m. in Holtsville

The man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a 2006 Ford E-350 box truck traveling southbound on North Ocean Avenue approximately 500 feet north of Fish Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Rafael Mendez Torres, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from Holtsville Fire Rescue.

The driver of the Ford, Theodore Murcott, 57, of Mastic Beach, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

