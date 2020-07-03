Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Killed After Losing Control Of SUV On Long Island
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Killed After Being Hit By Three Vehicles

Joe Lombardi
Hawthorne Avenue, near Storey Avenue in Central Islip.
Hawthorne Avenue, near Storey Avenue in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 35-year-old Long Island man was killed after being struck by three vehicles overnight.

It happened on Friday, March 6 at approximately 6:35 p.m. in Central Islip.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers responded to Hawthorne Avenue, just north of Storey Avenue, in response to a multi-vehicle crash.

An unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as Terrance Tuffini, of Central Islip on Hawthorne Avenue and fled the scene, according to police.

Tuffini was then struck by a 2007 Toyota Yaris, operated by Mary Doherty, 55, of Central Islip, and was struck again by a 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Jonathan Hernandez, 25, of Brentwood, police said.

Tuffini was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Doherty and Hernandez were not injured. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

