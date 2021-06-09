Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Armed 21-Year-Old Nabbed After Carjacking BMW At Long Island Restaurant, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was struck by a vehicle on East Hoffman Avenue, near South Smith Street in Lindenhurst.
A man was struck by a vehicle on East Hoffman Avenue, near South Smith Street in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car on Long Island, police said.

According to police, an area resident was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on East Hoffman Avenue near South Smith Street in Lindenhurst at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 when he struck a pedestrian.

Police said that the victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver and his female passenger remained at the scene and assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing. Both were uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6553.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.