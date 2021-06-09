Long Island Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car

A pedestrian is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car on Long Island, police said.

According to police, an area resident was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on East Hoffman Avenue near South Smith Street in Lindenhurst at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 when he struck a pedestrian.

Police said that the victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver and his female passenger remained at the scene and assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing. Both were uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6553.

