Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged With Burglary For Threatening Former Co-Workers, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was arrested and charged with burglary and menacing after allegedly returning to a former employer and threatening employees with a knife.

The incident took place in Great Neck on Monday, Aug. 1, in the Great Neck Plaza.

According to detectives, Frank Prestia, age 26, of Little Neck, a former employee of a pizzeria in the Great Neck Plaza area, arrived at the restaurant and began threatening other employees with a knife while demanding money. 

The manager was able to detain Prestia until the police arrived, police said. 

Prestia was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Menacing
  • Attempted robbery 
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Hempstead.

