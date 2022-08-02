Long Island Man Charged With Burglary For Threatening Former Co-Workers, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested and charged with burglary and menacing after allegedly returning to a former employer and threatening employees with a knife.

The incident took place in Great Neck on Monday, Aug. 1, in the Great Neck Plaza.

According to detectives, Frank Prestia, age 26, of Little Neck, a former employee of a pizzeria in the Great Neck Plaza area, arrived at the restaurant and began threatening other employees with a knife while demanding money.

The manager was able to detain Prestia until the police arrived, police said.

Prestia was arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Menacing

Attempted robbery

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.