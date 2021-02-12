Long Island Man Accused Of Driving Car At Police Officer During High-Speed Chase

A Long Island man attempting to evade police on the LIE is facing charges for allegedly speeding toward an officer attempting to stop him during a high-speed chase, officials said.

Central Islip resident Kevin Rodriguez, age 24, was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang westbound in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Police said that instead of stopping, Rodriguez sped away westbound, weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed.

Another officer further down the Expressway who was responding to an accident in the area responded to assist, and it is alleged that Rodriguez drove the Mustang at the officer as a tire deflation device was being deployed on the LIE near exit 51.

The officer was able to avoid being struck as Rodriguez continued speeding away westbound on the expressway to an unknown location.

According to police investigators, the investigation led to members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct Gang Unit identifying him and arresting him in Central Islip at approximately midnight.

Rodriguez was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle.

He was also cited for multiple traffic violations and his vehicle was impounded. Rodriguez was held by police overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip later on Friday, Feb. 12.

