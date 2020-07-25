Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing $2,800 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

Two men are wanted after stealing nearly $3,000 worth of designer eyeglass frames from a Long Island store last month.

Police said that two men entered LensCrafters on Middle Country Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, where they were caught on camera stealing the eyeglass frames.

According to police, the stolen Versace and Burberry frames had an estimated value of approximately $2,800.

Anyone who has information regarding the men, their whereabouts, or the stolen eyeglass frames has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.