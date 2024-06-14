The Bellmore incident occurred on Friday, June 14, Nassau County Police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man was working in the electrical service room of 2600 Newbridge Road, the site of the Newbridge Arena.

While he was working, he got electrocuted, causing burns on his arms and stomach.

A second man, age 39, attempted to help him, however, he suffered burns to his arm while doing so.

The 62-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

According to authorities, the second victim is also in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

