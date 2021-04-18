Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing TV From Long Island Walmart

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who allegedly robbed an area Walmart.

New photos have been released of a suspect who allegedly stole a television from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 4 before fleeing the store in a red Nissan Rogue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS ro submitting an anonymous tip online.

