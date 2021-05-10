Know Him? Man Wanted For Attempted Robbery At Long Island Bank

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a wanted man who allegedly attempted to rob a Long Island bank.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they attempt to track down a man who allegedly attempted to rob the Bank of America branch located on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

According to police, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash before fleeing on foot without taking any cash.

Investigators said that the suspect has been described as being in his 20s, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2 with a medium build, blond hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a white and black bandana covering his face. He was also carrying a backpack.

A reward with information that leads to the apprehension of the suspect has been offered.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

