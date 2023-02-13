Hit-Run Crash: SUV Strikes 8-Year-Old Girl In Residential Valley Stream Neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene after striking a girl with an SUV in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Valley Stream.

While playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street, the girl, age 8, was struck by the black SUV traveling northbound, Nassau County Police said.

The girl suffered a broken leg and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

