Hit-Run Crash: Suspect Nabbed After SUV Strikes 8-Year-Old Girl In Valley Stream Neighborhood

A suspect has been charged after a hit-and-run crash left an 8-year-old girl injured in a residential Long Island neighborhood.
The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Valley Stream.
While playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street, the girl, age 8, was struck by a black SUV traveling northbound, Nassau County Police said.
The girl suffered a broken leg and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Late Monday afternoon, Feb. 13, Nassau County Police said that after a thorough investigation, Heath Underweiser, age 52, of Valley Stream was arrested without incident.
He is being charged with leaving the scene of an incident with an Injury.
He was released on a desk appearance ticket returnable on Thursday, March 2 to First District Court in Hempstead.
