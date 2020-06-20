Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Female Passenger, 21, Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree On Northern State Parkway

Northern State Parkway
Northern State Parkway Photo Credit: File

A female passenger was killed when a car crashed into a tree on the Northern State Parkway.

It happened on Friday, June 19 at about 8 p.m. on the westbound west side near Exit 42, in Huntington. 

William Wade, 57, of Hempstead, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and struck a tree, state police said. 

The passenger, Tacorra Moss, 21, of Queens, was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. 

The driver was transported to Southside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued an appearance ticket for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a Class E felony, along with other traffic tickets.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information regarding this crash to call 631-756-3300.

