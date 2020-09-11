Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Duo Wanted For Stealing $1,430 Worth Of Items From Long Island Macy's, Police Say

Christina Coulter
One of the two unidentified thieves, stolen purses in hand. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are offering a cash reward for information about two men who stole five Michael Kors handbags worth $1,430 from a Long Island Macy's.

According to Suffolk County Police, the two men stole from the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Sunday, Aug. 23 at approximately 12 p.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to the theft can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, using the Crime Stoppers app or online

