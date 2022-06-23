Duo Nabbed For Harassment Incident On Valley Stream Bus, Police Say

Two people have been arrested after allegedly threatening two women on a Nice bus on Long Island following a verbal altercation.

The incident took place in Valley Stream on Wednesday, June 22.

According to Nassau County detectives, Kiara Cooper, age 22, of Queens, and Quanmik Wells, age 32, Brooklyn, became involved in a verbal altercation on a Nice bus at the intersection of West Merrick Road and Arlington Avenue.

During the dispute, Cooper pulled out a knife and threatened two women ages 18 and 43 years old, police said

Police were flagged down by passengers and Cooper was arrested. While officers were taking Cooper into custody, Wells continued to threaten the two women and ignored the officer's verbal commands, police said.

As officers attempted to place him into custody, Wells physically resisted and an officer sustained injuries during the course of the arrest, due to the his combative behavior, police added.

The injured officer suffered lacerations, swelling and substantial pain to his right hand. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While in custody, Wells was found to be in possession of 41 plastic capsules containing a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Cooper’s son, age 6, was present during the altercation and was released into the custody of a family member.

Cooper was charged with:

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child

Harassment

Disorderly conduct.

Wells was charged with:

Assault

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Resisting arrest,

Obstructing governmental administration

Disorderly conduct.

Both will be arraigned on Thursday, June 23, in Hempstead.

