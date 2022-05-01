Duo Arrested After Months-Long Investigation Into Drug Activity In Nassau County

Two men were arrested following a months-long investigation into drug activity, including a fatal overdose, on Long Island.

James Stremel, age 51, of Hicksville, and 39-year-old Jeffrey Huffman, of Levittown, were both arrested on Friday, April 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department

Police said an investigation into drug activity and a fatal overdose on Saturday, March 26, led detectives to an apartment in Levittown on Friday, where investigators saw Stremel and Huffman engage in what appeared to be a drug transaction.

Police recovered a substance believed to be crack cocaine and arrested Stremel, police said. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, NCPD reported.

At about 7:30 p.m. that day, detectives executed a search warrant on the apartment with Town of Hempstead Code Enforcement, and reportedly recovered the following:

About $7,800

About 130 glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin

Substances believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine

A scale and measuring cup

Police said Huffman was arrested in front of his residence and charged with:

Seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Both defendants were arraigned on Saturday, April 30, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.