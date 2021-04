A woman lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a Long Island Dunkin' Donuts.

The incident took place around 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, at the Dunkin' located at 369 East Main St., in East Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.

There were no injuries and the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector was called to the scene to assess damage to the building structure.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.