CA Man Brandished Gun During Disturbance At East Meadow Motel, Police Say

An out-of-state man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a gun during a disturbance at a Long Island motel.

Nassau County Police were called to East Meadow’s Coliseum Motor Inn, located on Hempstead Parkway, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, after getting reports that a man had displayed a firearm in the hallway.

When officers arrived, they determined that Miguel Lara, age 31, of California, was the man who had prompted the call.

During a subsequent investigation, officers found a loaded Sig-Sauer pistol inside Lara’s motel room, police said.

He was arrested without incident on a charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

There were no reports of injuries.

Lara was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 16, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.