CA Man Brandished Gun During Disturbance At East Meadow Motel, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
A California man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a gun during a disturbance at the Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow Tuesday, Nov. 15.
An out-of-state man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a gun during a disturbance at a Long Island motel.

Nassau County Police were called to East Meadow’s Coliseum Motor Inn, located on Hempstead Parkway, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, after getting reports that a man had displayed a firearm in the hallway.

When officers arrived, they determined that Miguel Lara, age 31, of California, was the man who had prompted the call.

During a subsequent investigation, officers found a loaded Sig-Sauer pistol inside Lara’s motel room, police said.

He was arrested without incident on a charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

There were no reports of injuries.

Lara was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 16, at First District Court in Hempstead.

