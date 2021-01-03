Body Of Missing Long Island Teen Recovered In Peconic Bay

The body of a missing Long Island teen was recovered in Peconic Bay overnight, the Coast Guard announced late Sunday morning, Jan. 3, according to the Coast Coast.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound personnel received a report from the Riverhead Police Department at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 that the teen, Raistlin Ruther, departed Jamesport, at 8 a.m. Saturday in a blue kayak and did not return.

Coast Guard Station Shinnecock boat crews and a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew searched the area, along with Suffolk County Police, Southold Police, and other local partner agencies.

A Southold Police Department marine unit located Ruther’s body one mile west of Shinnecock Canal, near Hampton Bays, just before 9 p.m. Saturday, said the Coast Guard.

He was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office in Hauppauge. Detectives are investigating the incident.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Raistlin’s family and friends during this unimaginable time,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”

A GoFundMe campaign to establish funds for funeral and other expenses related to Raistlin's death may be accessed here.

