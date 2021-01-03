Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: One Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash On Busy Nassau County Roadway
Police & Fire

Body Of Missing Long Island Teen Recovered In Peconic Bay

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Raistlin Ruther
Raistlin Ruther Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The body of a missing Long Island teen was recovered in Peconic Bay overnight, the Coast Guard announced late Sunday morning, Jan. 3, according to the Coast Coast.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound personnel received a report from the Riverhead Police Department at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 that the teen, Raistlin Ruther, departed Jamesport, at 8 a.m. Saturday in a blue kayak and did not return.

Coast Guard Station Shinnecock boat crews and a Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod helicopter crew searched the area, along with Suffolk County Police, Southold Police, and other local partner agencies.

A Southold Police Department marine unit located Ruther’s body one mile west of Shinnecock Canal, near Hampton Bays, just before 9 p.m. Saturday, said the Coast Guard.

He was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office in Hauppauge. Detectives are investigating the incident.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Raistlin’s family and friends during this unimaginable time,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.” 

A GoFundMe campaign to establish funds for funeral and other expenses related to Raistlin's death may be accessed here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.