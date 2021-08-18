Amber Alert Issued For Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Queens

An Amber Alert was issued by police in New York after a 7-year-old girl was reported missing overnight while last being seen with a family member in New York City.

The NYPD 110th Precinct and New York State Police issued the alert on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for Jaila Puello, who was last seen in Queens after being last seen with 40-year-old Jean Puello.

Jaila Puello was described as being approximately 4-foot-1 weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Grand Avenue on Wednesday.

Jean Puello was described as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in boxer shorts and is believed to be in a green 2002 BMW 530i with the registration KFM-2998.

Anyone with information regarding either person’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the 110th Precinct by calling (718) 520-9277 or 911.

