Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Announces Starting Date For Booster Shots
Police & Fire

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Queens

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jaila Puello Photo Credit: New York State Police
Jean Puello Photo Credit: New York State Police

An Amber Alert was issued by police in New York after a 7-year-old girl was reported missing overnight while last being seen with a family member in New York City.

The NYPD 110th Precinct and New York State Police issued the alert on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for Jaila Puello, who was last seen in Queens after being last seen with 40-year-old Jean Puello.

Jaila Puello was described as being approximately 4-foot-1 weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Grand Avenue on Wednesday.

Jean Puello was described as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in boxer shorts and is believed to be in a green 2002 BMW 530i with the registration KFM-2998.

Anyone with information regarding either person’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the 110th Precinct by calling (718) 520-9277 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.