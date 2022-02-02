Alert Issued For Wanted Nassau County Homicide Suspect

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a fatal Long Island shooting.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting of Santos Valeriano Argueta, who was found gunned down in Hempstead last month.

According to police, shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, Argueta (pictured above) was found shot to death in the area of Peninsula Boulevard and Sewell Street in Hempstead. No other information has been released by police during the initial investigation.

In response, Nassau County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

