Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Long Island For Child Neglect

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down a wanted man.

The Suffolk County Sheriff applied for and received a warrant for area resident Seti Robinson, Sr., whose last known addresses were in the Mastic and Shirley areas.

Police said that Robinson is wanted out of Suffolk County Family Court for child neglect, and out of the Suffolk County Court for felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The warrant was granted on Friday, Aug. 6.

According to investigators, Robinson, age 27, is 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known to frequent Wyandanch.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff's Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@suffolkcountyny.gov.

