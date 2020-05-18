Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Hit-Run Crash At Long Island Home Depot

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for his role in a hit-and-run crash at Home Depot in Commack.
A man is wanted for his role in a hit-and-run crash at Home Depot in Commack. Photo Credit: SCPD

Know him?

Police detectives on Long Island are investigating a hit-and-run that left a Hyundai damaged in the parking lot of an area Home Depot.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as police investigators attempt to identify and locate a man who was caught on camera before striking a parked car at Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack earlier this year.

Police said that the man was driving a 2016 gray Ford pickup truck when he struck a 2017 Hyundai in the parking lot at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

After striking the Hyundai, the man proceeded to flee in the pickup truck, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the hit-and-run have been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

