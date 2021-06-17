63-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A 63-year-old was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle Long Island crash.

Philip Pepe, age 63, of Selden, was traveling southbound on County Road 83 in Coram on a 1991 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Rouge and a southbound 2019 BMW X3 at the intersection of Route 112 at approximately 12:10 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Suffolk County Police said.

Pepe was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Jose Fernandez, 51, of Coram, and the driver of the BMW, Monet Cress, 30, of Port Jefferson, were not injured, said police.

All of the vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

