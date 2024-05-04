Nancy Rodriguez was last seen leaving her Westbury residence on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:30 p.m., according to Nassau County Police.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing pink pants and a black sweatshirt.

Police said her destination is unknown, but she is believed to be in the Westbury/New Cassel area.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.