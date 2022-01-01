51-Year-Old Critically Injured In Overnight Nassau County Crash

A man was critically injured in an overnight New Year's Eve Long Island crash.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 in Franklin Square.

A 64-year-old man was driving a silver Honda eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of William Avenue when the collision occurred with a 51-year-old on a bicycle, Nassau County Police said.

The bicyclist was heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, according to police.

He was taken to a local area hospital for head trauma and internal injuries and is in critical condition, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

