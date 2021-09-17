Contact Us
Police & Fire

34-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Dump Truck On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 in Bohemia.

A New York State Department of Transportation truck was blocking eastbound traffic on Veteran’s Memorial Highway, at the intersection of 13th Avenue, to assist with a road closure while repairs were being made to utility poles damaged in an earlier crash, Suffolk County Police said. 

An eastbound 2004 Suzuki motorcycle crashed into the 2011 Mack dump truck at 2:08 a.m.

The operator of the motorcycle, Andrew Phillips, age 34, of Central Islip, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. according to police.

The operator of the truck, Rafael Maldonado, of Brentwood, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

