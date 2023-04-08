Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Cooking Oil Thefts: Duo Accused After Incidents At 9 Nassau County Restaurants
Police & Fire

33-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Long Beach Parking Lot

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A suspect is on the loose after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island overnight.
A suspect is on the loose after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island overnight. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A suspect is on the loose after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island overnight.

Long Beach Police responded to a shot spotter activation in the vicinity of Sycamore Court at around 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man in a parking lot in the vicinity of Sycamore Court who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.