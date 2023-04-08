33-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Long Beach Parking Lot

A suspect is on the loose after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island overnight.

Long Beach Police responded to a shot spotter activation in the vicinity of Sycamore Court at around 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man in a parking lot in the vicinity of Sycamore Court who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.