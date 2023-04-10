ID Released For 33-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Long Beach Parking Lot

Contact Us
The identity has been released of a man who was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island.
The identity has been released of a man who was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island.

The identity has been released of a man who was found shot dead in a parking lot on Long Island.

Police responded to a shot spotter activation in Long Beach in the vicinity of Sycamore Court at around 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man in a parking lot who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

He's now been identified as Shawn G. Usher of Long Beach, Nassau County Police announced on Monday, April 10.

The investigation is ongoing, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

