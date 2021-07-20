Contact Us
32-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Jeep On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
The area of Route 112 where the crash happened in Coram.
The area of Route 112 where the crash happened in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened in Coram at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Suffolk County Police said a Jeep was northbound on Route 112, and the driver was turning left into 1650 Route 112, when her vehicle was struck by a southbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brandon Blades, age 32, of Port Jefferson Station, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old woman, a Ronkonkoma resident who was driving the Jeep, was hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries.

The motorcycle and the Jeep were impounded for safety checks, SCPD said. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8652.

