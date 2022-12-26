3 People Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Farmingdale Home

Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Long Island home.

Police reported that the incident happened in Farmingdale at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Officers responded to a fire at a house on West Oak Street and saw flames coming from the second floor, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

The South Farmingdale and Bethpage Fire departments extinguished the blaze.

NCPD said three occupants of the home were evacuated and hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and a minor laceration.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal also responded to the scene, police said.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

