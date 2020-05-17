28-Year-Old Dies In Long Island House Fire

A 28-year-old man was killed after a house fire broke out on Long Island overnight.

It happened Sunday, May 17 at around 3:10 a.m. in Lindenhurst.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to the home at 596 North Kings Ave. after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location.

Upon police arrival, two residents, a man and woman, had escaped the home, according to police. Their son, Gioacchino Pagano was located deceased in his bedroom after the fire was extinguished, said police.

A preliminary investigation by Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

