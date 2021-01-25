21-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Off Long Island Roadway, Into Trees, Police Say

A 21-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, on the Southern State Parkway at exit 40 in the town of Islip.

The victim, Christopher Gutierrez, of Brentwood, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle, a 2017 Subaru, left the roadway, striking a line of trees, New York State Police said.

Gutierrez sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

The collision is still under investigation and the state police are asking anyone who witnessed or with information to call 631-756-3300.

