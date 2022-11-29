19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash

A 19-year-old was killed during a chain reaction crash on Long Island.

The crash took place in Lynbrook around midnight Tuesday, Nov. 29, on Ocean Avenue.

According to Nassau County Police, a 2009 BMW driven by the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on Ocean Avenue when it was in hit a Nissan Pathfinder.

The Pathfinder, occupied by the 57-year-old male driver and a female passenger, age 51, was traveling northeast at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard, police said.

Police said that after striking the Pathfinder, the BMW then struck a 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up truck operated by a 38-year-old man, that was stopped on Ocean Avenue at a traffic light facing northbound.

The BMW driver sustained extensive internal injuries and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m., police said.

The identity of the 19-year-old has not yet been released by officials.

The other three victims were transported by the Lynbrook Fire Department Ambulances to local area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

All vehicles will be impounded for vehicle safety checks.

The investigation is ongoing.

