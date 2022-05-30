12-Year-Old Airlifted After Crash Near Levittown Intersection

A boy was seriously injured after being struck by a minivan near a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened on Monday, May 30 at 11:45 a.m. in Levittown.

A 33-year-old woman was operating a 2022 Toyota Siena westbound on Bucket Lane when she struck a 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Grassy Lane, Nassau County Police say.

As a result of the collision, the boy suffered injuries to his head and legs and was transported by Nassau County Police Department Aviation Helicopter 6 to a local hospital for treatment, police say. He is in stable condition. The driver remained at the scene.

