102-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Massapequa Crash Involving Nassau County Police Vehicle

A 102-year-old local man has died from injuries a week after a two-vehicle Long Island crash involving a police cruiser.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Massapequa.

That's when a marked Nassau County Police vehicle was traveling southbound on Hicksville Road responding to an emergency call, when the man driving in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn onto North Suffolk Avenue, according to the Nassau County PD.

The operators of both vehicles were transported to local area hospitals by Nassau County Police Medics.

On Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, Nassau County Police announce the operator of the Elantra, Morris Sprachman, of Seaford, has succumbed to his injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.