'Perfect' Plainview Play Center For Adults, Kids Makes Yelp's Top 100 Business List

Social Play Haus, located at 200 Express Street in Plainview, was ranked as one the best small businesses in the nation, according to a list released by review website Yelp on Wednesday, May 1.

The popular service used the total number and rating of reviews of independently-owned businesses to determine the 10 most-loved places in categories such as beauty, automotive, books, fashion, food, and more.

Social Play Haus, which fell into the “Kids Activities” section, is a large, industrial space converted to become a play space that is fun and inviting for both children and adults.

Inside the Brooklyn-esque space are plenty of tables around a large (and aesthetically pleasing) play place.

Parents can order food, craft beer, or coffee drinks to enjoy while they watch their little ones.

What’s more, the center offers games and activities for those of every age to “encourage positive social interactions and allow parents to talk, lounge, and share stories.”

Based on the reviews of Social Play Haus, which opened in 2019, it seems to be no surprise that it landed as one of the best: it currently has a full five stars on its Yelp page.

“Social Play Haus is an indoor play place with soaring ceilings. There's [a] repurposed industrial hipster-ish vibe here…The play area feels clean and safe,” wrote Chris K. of Plainview.

Between the various activities and selection of treats, Chris lauded the business as the best of both worlds.

“Overall this place is worth a visit with a family with toddlers. Where else can you watch your toddler have fun while drinking a nice cold beer at 10 a.m.?”

Multiple reviewers described the space as “perfect,” including Melanie W. of New York and Nicole R. of San Francisco, who had her daughter’s first birthday party at the center.

“We love that we [can] sit back enjoy something to eat/drink and keep an eye on our kiddos,” another parent wrote on Yelp.

Social Play Haus is open Tuesday through Sunday. Play time and events can be booked through the center’s website here.

