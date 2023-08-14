1 Dead, Another Seriously Injured Following Plainview Parking Lot Crash

It occurred on Sunday, Aug. 13 in Plainview, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a 44-year-old man was making a left turn out of the Capital One Bank parking lot at 144 Manetto Hill Road in his 2022 GMC.

As he was making the turn, a 24-year-old man traveling south on Manetto Hill Road in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the turning car.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, where the 44-year-old was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The 24-year-old is currently listed in serious condition.

The identities of both drivers have not yet been released by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.