16-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Freeport Crash

It happened on Thursday, June 6 in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. that evening, a 16-year-old girl was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Burkhardt Avenue when a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe struck her as it was driving north on Stewart Avenue.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where authorities said she is currently in critical but stable condition.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, remained at the scene. No additional injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

