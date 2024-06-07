A Few Clouds 81°

SHARE

16-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Freeport Crash

A teen girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a SUV in a Long Island intersection.

The intersection of Stewart Avenue and Burkhardt Avenue in Bethpage. 

The intersection of Stewart Avenue and Burkhardt Avenue in Bethpage. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash via maxfleischmann
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Thursday, June 6 in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. that evening, a 16-year-old girl was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Burkhardt Avenue when a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe struck her as it was driving north on Stewart Avenue.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where authorities said she is currently in critical but stable condition.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, remained at the scene. No additional injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE