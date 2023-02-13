Memorial Services Set For Beloved Massapequa Music Teacher Who Died At Age 83

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a beloved, longtime music teacher on Long Island.

Lawrence Holdridge, of Amityville, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the age of 83 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

Visitations will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and again from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at Powell Funeral Home in Amityville. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Originally from Catskill in Greene County, Holdridge graduated from Ithaca College before earning his master’s degree in music education from Queens College, his obituary said. He spent 30 years teaching at the former Berner High School and Massapequa High School, where he served as the choral director.

“Lawrence led the choir to numerous regional and state awards and instilled in his students a love of classical music, many of whom would go on to have great careers in the industry," reads his memorial.

“Lawrence cherished the numerous letters he received over the years from former students thanking him for the impact he had on their lives.”

Steve Morosoff, one of Holdridge's former students at Berner High School, remembered his teacher fondly in a tribute on Facebook.

“Very sad news for those who knew him. I can't say enough about what Mr. Holdridge meant to me, and all those whose lives he touched," Morosoff said. “The days I spent with him and the Berner a capella choir were some of the best days of my life.”

Holdridge was also a well-known collector and dealer of 78-rpm records, according to his obituary.

“For over 50 years, Lawrence took great pride in sharing his knowledge and collection of some of the rarest and most cherished recordings,” reads his memorial.

He collaborated as producer on numerous projects, including “The Edison Trials – Voice Audition Cylinders of 1912-1913,” which won historical record of the year from Classic Record Collector magazine.

“His knowledge of vocal music was encyclopedic, as well as being one of the most generous record collectors I have known,” Holdridge’s friend, Seth Winner, wrote on Facebook. “He was a mensch, a great and generous human being, as well as being the premier 78 rpm vocal record dealer in the country.”

Holdridge was predeceased by his wife, Janice (Rice) Holdridge, in 2021. He is survived by his daughter Laurette Ullian, grandsons Jack and Nicholas, sister Barbara Turro, and seven nieces and nephews.

