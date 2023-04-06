‘Heaven Gained A Beautiful New Angel’: Glen Cove Community Grieves Young EMT, Holds Funeral

A young EMT from Long Island is continuing to leave an indelible mark on her community, even after her death.

Glen Cove resident Susan Giovanniello, a 19-year-old who died suddenly while on duty on Monday, April 3, continues to be remembered not only by friends and family but also by the town in which she served.

Giovanniello’s funeral ceremony and entombment were held on the morning of Thursday, April 6.

Her dedication to service and untimely death has made an impact on even the most senior officials of her community.

On the day of her reposing, Wednesday, April 5, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman wrote on his Facebook that all flags at Nassau County buildings would be flown at half-staff in her honor.

“She proudly served residents with distinction, putting the safety, health, and well-being of others before her own,” Blakeman wrote. “The City of Glen Cove and the County of Nassau is better because of her service.”

Supervisor Joseph Saladino, of neighboring Oyster Bay, similarly directed all of the town’s buildings to fly their flags at half-staff to honor Giovanniello on the day of her funeral.

Assemblymember Charles Lavine shared sympathy for Giovanniello’s family and shared photos of the Glen Cove Volunteer EMS building’s tribute to their fallen colleague.

Contributions also continue to flood in from family and community members alike, with a Fund The First campaign dedicated to her and her family hitting over $15,000 of its $30,000 goal within its first three days.

“She was so bright, intelligent, hard-working…But she was more than that,” wrote Matthew Rottino, who said he was Giovanniello’s AP English teacher in high school.

“She always had a smile on her face, kind and caring eyes, and a quiet maturity that was beyond her peers. Susan will be truly missed.”

Another of the more than 200 donors, Angela Hall, wrote, “Susan was the sweetest of the sweet. Always so kind, smiling, and caring. Beautiful inside and out. May she rest in perfect peace.”

Giovanniello's cause of death had not been made public as of Thursday, April 6.

Those who wish to donate to support her family can do so here.

