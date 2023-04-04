‘Brightest Smile In The Room’: Support Pours In After Glen Cove EMT’S Sudden Passing

Only a day after a young emergency medical technician died suddenly, the community rallied to raise money and support her family.

Susan Giovanniello was 19 years old when she died while on duty as a Glen Cove EMT. Her cause of death, which occurred on Monday, April 3, has not been released.

A fundraiser was set up for her family through Fund The First, a company that aims to raise money for those who have served.

Giovanniello, who served as an EMT for over a year, was “known by everyone as always having the brightest smile in the room,” according to the fundraiser’s description.

“Susan always offered a hand to hold when her peers were having a bad day or even just to make them smile.”

After only a day of the fundraiser being active, as of Tuesday, April 4 supporters have contributed over $10,000 towards its $30,000 goal.

Donators left an outpouring of good memories and love for Giovanniello.

“My little angel Susie, you will be dearly missed. I still remember the day you were born with that beautiful smile you always carry,” wrote Angelina and Louis Condo along with their donation, “We will always love you, and never forget you.”

Those who feel inclined to donate to Giovanniello's family can do so here.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Rocco's Church in Glen Cove.

