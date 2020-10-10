Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worker Killed In Accident At Long Island Business

Joe Lombardi
An employee was killed in an accident at a Long Island business.
It happened on Friday, Oct. 9 at approximately 4:50 p.m. in Central Islip.

Osvaldo Flores-Osguin, age 45, of Brentwood, was repairing a tire on a forklift at T&D Supplies, located at 1599 Ferndale Blvd., when it exploded and struck him, Suffolk County Police said.

Flores-Osguin was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

