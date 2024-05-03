Lotto Scheme: Farmingdale Woman Scams TX Man Out Of Thousands, Police Say

Michelle McIntosh, who is 40 years old and resides in Farmingdale, was taken into custody on Thursday, May 2nd, after a probe by Nassau County authorities and the United States Post Office Investigation Units.

According to police, McIntosh had contacted a 72-year-old Texas man and told him he won the lottery.

In order for the victim to receive his winnings, McIntosh instructed him to mail a $9,000 cash fee.

The victim complied. Police arrested McIntosh when she arrived at the Hicksville Post Office to pick up the cash.

She is charged with grand larceny.

At her arraignment, McIntosh pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear again in Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, May 13.

