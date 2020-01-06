Woman Allegedly Set Eight Fires, Including At Long Island Market

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly set at least eight fires on Long Island is facing multiple charges for arson after being arrested over the weekend, police said.

Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad detectives arrested Melanie Nieves - who has no listed address - at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, after she was caught on video outside Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace on Hempstead Turnpike lighting a fire in the back of the store.

Investigators reviewed the video, police said, and responding officers searched the area, taking Nieves into custody without further incident.

According to police, during her arrest, further investigation found that Nieves was also allegedly found to be responsible for arsons at:

Sunrise Car Wash on Merrick Road on Sunday, March 28;

Garbage on Central Boulevard on March 28;

An apartment hallway on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead on Tuesday, April 14;

A daycare center on Warner Avenue in Roslyn on Thursday, April 30;

A garbage can on Main Street in Roslyn on April 30;

A florist shop, nail salon, and Mahrose salon on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead on Sunday, May 17, and;

A porch fire on Parker Avenue in West Hempstead on May 17.

Nieves was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, six counts of third-degree arson, and three counts of fifth-degree arson. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 1, in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.