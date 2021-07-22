Widespread Internet Outage Affects Google, Amazon, Other Major Websites

Some of the largest websites in the world were knocked offline at around midday Thursday, July 22.

The outage rendered financial, travel, retail, and gaming sites unavailable for a brief amount of time.

Google, Amazon, Fidelity, Costco, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, and Capital One -- and even the official Olympic website -- were all affected.

Content delivery network provider Akamai reported the outage at 12:10 p.m.

At around 12:45 p.m., it issued an update saying, "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

Some municipal governments reported disruptions to 911 service as well.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform," Akamai said in a statement at around 1:15 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.