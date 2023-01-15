Watch: Moment Boy Steals Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store Caught On Video

Surveillance footage captured the moment a boy fled a Long Island pet store with a stolen 4-month-old puppy with the help of two adults.

The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.

Employees told detectives that a boy had accompanied a man into the store a short time earlier, but they both left. The boy later returned with a woman before opening a cage door and grabbing the puppy, police said.

The store’s surveillance camera captured the boy quickly leaving the store with the dog in his arms before getting into a waiting gray SUV.

Moments later, the woman exits the store and gets into the same SUV.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

“As you may already know, we had a baby taken from us last night,” The Left Paw wrote on Instagram. “We are all so worried for his safety. Please let the authorities know if you see any of the people shown on the footage.”

The puppy is described as weighing approximately 15 pounds with black and white fur. He has a white strip of fur down the middle of his stomach.

“Something rare about him is his pointed ears curl back since he is still a growing pup,” the company said.

Police said the canine is valued at more than $5,000.

Detectives described the first suspect as a white man with a beard. He reportedly had on a black jacket.

The second suspect is described as a white woman with black hair, wearing a black top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

